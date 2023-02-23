MCSO: 59 undocumented Haitians on a yacht intercepted Wednesday night at St. Lucie Inlet

STUART — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 59 undocumented Haitians were detained Wednesday night as the group came ashore Hutchinson Island in a yacht.

What happened: According to sheriff’s officials, 59 Haitians were intercepted just past 9 p.m. at the St. Lucie Inlet near Sailfish Point. According to Sheriff William Snyder, it’s “the largest number of migrants on a single vessel intercepted in Martin County waterways in the county’s history.”

Law enforcement response: Martin County Marine Patrol deputies assisted U.S. Coast Guard and Custom and Border Patrol officials in detaining the Haitian migrants as they were spotted heading to land.

Fallen hero:Sgt. Gary Morales' death a decade later: 'We definitely don't want to forget him'

Sandypines Residential Treatment Center:MCSO: Reported assaults, missing patient incidents at SandyPines draw concern

People involved: The vessel, named “Alpha,” had aboard 27 men, 20 women – including two pregnant women – seven children and three smugglers, according to sheriff's spokesperson Christine Christofek.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reported 59 undocumented Haitians were detained Wednesday night, Feb. 22, 2023 as the group came ashore in a yacht at the St. Lucie Inlet on Hutchinson Island near Sailfish Point.

In custody: Those aboard were turned over to federal authorities. The suspected smugglers were arrested and taken into custody by Border Patrol. Nestor Yglesias, public information officer for Homeland Security Investigations, said the incident is under investigation.

Martin County Sheriff reacts: Snyder on Thursday wrote a letter to President Joseph Biden about the incident, telling him that as president, “your duty is to protect the people of the United States.”

“A federal officer related last night that his unit is overwhelmed and desperate for additional resources. He believes that they are missing many more illegal immigrants than they are apprehending,” Snyder wrote to Biden. "I will continue fulfilling my oath to protect my constituents … With all due respect, I urge you to reflect on the oath you took and dedicate yourself and your administration to protecting our boarders and, by extension, protecting the citizens of this country.”

Melissa E. Holsman is the legal affairs reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers, and is writer and co-host of Uncertain Terms, a true crime podcast. Reach her atmelissa.holsman@tcpalm.com. : If you are a subscriber, thank you. If not,become a subscriber to get the latest local news on the Treasure Coast.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: A yacht with 59 Haitians aboard was intercepted off Hutchinson Island