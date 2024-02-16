MCSO alert: South Florida criminals targeting gated communities to burglarize cars, homes

MARTIN COUNTY — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents living in the southern part of the county that criminals from South Florida have been “targeting affluent areas” and homes inside gated communities to commit burglaries.

Chief Deputy John Budensiek on Friday said deputies are trying to get ahead of a trend that started in Broward County and has been reported in Palm Beach County, including in Jupiter.

“So just outside of our county, this trend has been taking place,” Budensiek said.

What’s happening: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials are reporting that traveling criminals operating in groups of two or more have been scaling the walls of upscale gated communities then seeking out unlocked vehicles in an effort to get inside homes, Budensiek said.

He said people in gated communities can be lured into a false sense of “security and safety,” that criminals may exploit.

“If you live in one of these gated communities, you have your guard gate, your walls, and you would be tempted - and these people are - leaving their keys in their vehicles,” he said, “and leaving their vehicles unlocked and leaving their garage clickers in their vehicles.”

People involved: The criminals doing this, he said, are getting into unlocked cars, and finding garage door openers to then gain entry to the home.

“Several of them have been occupied-residential burglaries,” he said, adding that “some residents there have been injured during the burglaries and in some cases the criminals were armed.”

“There have been some violent encounters in Palm Beach County between some of their residents and some of these criminals,” Budensiek said. “In some cases these criminals have been armed, or they're arming themselves with weapons they find in these houses.

Suspects have been reported wearing clothing that shields their identities, including gloves and hoodies.

“And they're not afraid; these criminals are not afraid of confrontation," he said. "They're going against the normal grain seeking out these places because the residents in these communities feel secure. But they are actually the target now because they have guards and guard gates."

Law enforcement response: Martin County sheriff’s deputies on Friday began contacting mostly gated communities in southern Martin County to warn residents to keep their vehicle doors locked and garage openers secured.

“We're trying to target as many as we can that fit that description: gated communities with guard shacks, higher-end, where residents would feel secure to leave their vehicle sitting out front with the keys in it, or leave their house unlocked,” Budensiek said. “Because they feel like they have alarms, cameras, and a security camera and a security team that would, you know, prevent these things from happening.”

