MCSO announces plans to submit charges in Benjamin Anderson's 2021 death

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) announced on Thursday that they have multiple persons of interest targeted as "good suspects" in relation to the death of Ben Anderson on New Year's Eve in 2021. The agency confirmed plans to submit charges against them.

Anderson, who was 41-years-old, was found dead in a desert west of Interstate 17 that day, the same day he was reported missing. His car was found burnt and destroyed in a parking lot about 30 miles south.

MCSO released a statement saying while they do have some potential suspects targeted, they still "must comb through some digital data and records to gather more information." They said they plan on submitting charges to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO).

The agency did not state when that will happen.

"MCSO remains committed to see that the best case is put forward to the MCAO," the statement read.

MCSO also addressed "rumors" that the case is related to other criminal cases, saying detectives have found no obvious relation.

