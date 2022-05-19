Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Maricopa County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man on Wednesday afternoon in the town of Guadalupe.

Sgt. Calbert Gillett, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, told The Arizona Republic that deputies were dispatched about 1:30 p.m. to the area near Avenida Del Yaqui and Calle Pitaya after receiving a call about a man acting erratically, firing a gun near a school.

When deputies responded, the man took a "stationary position" at the front porch of a nearby residence, which was adjacent to the north fence of the grade school.

Gillett said the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Tempe police supported deputies as law enforcement used a drone to get a visual of the man, who then began shooting at the drone.

Gillett said MCSO and Tempe police called their respective SWAT teams to establish a perimeter around the residence. According to Gillett, the man shot at members of the MCSO SWAT team, who returned fire, striking him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and remained unidentified as of Wednesday evening, Gillett said. No deputies were injured, Gillett said.

"The area is secured as a fluid investigation, yet stable and safe," Gillett said in a written statement. "We want to extend our appreciation to our dispatchers, Tempe PD and DPS for supporting our deputies during this stressful situation."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: MCSO: Armed man killed during standoff with SWAT teams in Guadalupe