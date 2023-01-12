MCSO correctional officer arrested on suspicion of smuggling fentanyl and meth into jail

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Correctional Officer Andres Salazar was arrested on suspicion of smuggling drugs into Lower Buckeye Jail on Jan. 11, 2023

A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office correctional officer was arrested on suspicion of attempting to smuggle fentanyl and methamphetamine into the Lower Buckeye Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

During a press conference at MCSO headquarters in Phoenix, Sheriff Paul Penzone announced the department had arrested Andres Salazar after placing him on administrative leave. Penzone said Salazar coordinated with an inmate to get 100 pills of fentanyl into the jail.

Salazar has been charged with possession of narcotic, promoting prison contraband and transport for sale.

