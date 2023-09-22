MCSO: Detectives investigating shooting death in Summerfield

Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a death that occurred late Thursday in Summerfield.

About 10 p.m., deputies were called to the 2500 block of Southeast 174th Place to investigating a shooting. Officials said when they arrived at the location they found Darius Jones, 55, dead near the roadway.

Deputies said the victim is from Summerfield and he was found not far from his residence.

Although law enforcement officials believe this is an isolated incident, they're asking the public's assistance for any information about Jones' death.

Anyone with any information about this case can call Detective Andrew Canterberry at (352) 438-5932. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP (7867) and reference tip number 23-51 or go to www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

