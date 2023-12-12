MCSO detectives seek public's help to locate person of interest in Dunnellon murder case

Sheriff's detectives are trying to locate an individual who they believe has information in the death of his girlfriend over the weekend.

Authorities said Saul Garcia Macias is a person of interest in the murder of Sofia Lugo. The 17-year-old was discovered shot to death in the 1000 block of Northwest 111th Court in Dunnellon on Dec. 10.

Deputies said shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday, they were called to the Dunnellon address. When they arrived, they found the victim dead with a gunshot wound. Officials did not say where the girl was found or how many times she had been shot.

The shooting has been classified as a homicide.

Detectives have been unable to find Macias, 21, of Dunnellon, and ask for the public's assistance in finding him.

Anyone with information about Macias' whereabouts can call Det. Ryan Stith at 352-368-3542 or the department's non-emergency number at 352-732-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP(7867) and reference 23-67 in your tip, or visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

