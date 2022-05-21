MCSO identifies man killed during standoff with SWAT teams in Guadalupe

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed this week during a standoff with SWAT teams as 37-year-old Rolando Abel Rojas.

Maricopa County sheriff's deputies shot and killed Rojas on Wednesday afternoon in the town of Guadalupe.

Sgt. Calbert Gillett, an MCSO spokesperson, said at the time that deputies were dispatched about 1:30 p.m. to the area near Avenida Del Yaqui and Calle Pitaya after receiving a call about a man acting erratically, firing a gun near a school, according to MCSO.

When deputies responded, Rojas took a "stationary position" at the front porch of a nearby residence, which was adjacent to the north fence of the grade school.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers and Tempe police supported deputies as law enforcement used a drone to get a visual of Rojas, who then began shooting at the drone, Gillett said.

Gillett said MCSO and Tempe police called their respective SWAT teams to establish a perimeter around the residence when Rojas shot at members of the MCSO SWAT team, who returned fire, striking him.

Rojas was pronounced dead at the scene, Gillett said. No deputies were injured, Gillett said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: MCSO identifies man killed in standoff with SWAT teams in Guadalupe