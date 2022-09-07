MCSO: Indiantown shooting of Fort Pierce man targeted, others injured 'collateral damage'

MARTIN COUNTY — The sheriff's chief deputy said the weekend shooting of a Fort Pierce man that injured four others appears to have been a targeted shooting.

Johnny Lee Green III, 20, of Fort Pierce, died after he was shot during a block party Saturday night of about 300 people in Indiantown at the the intersection of Southwest Palm Beach Street and Southwest Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting appears to have targeted Green, Chief Deputy John Budensiek said, and three of the other people shot were "collateral damage."

"At least three of the individuals that were struck were just innocent bystanders or right now appear to have not been directly involved in what was going on with Mr. Green," Budensiek said.

It all happened around 9:48 p.m. Saturday, he said.

Multiple people fired weapons, Budensiek said.

The chief deputy did not elaborate on why Green was targeted and who fired shots, but he said the suspected shooters were already at the party before the shooting.

Investigators are still piecing together what happened that led to the shooting, and after it, but at least four other people were injured by bullets.

Of the four, two are from Fort Pierce, one is from Port St. Lucie and one is from Indiantown, according to the Sheriff's Office.

One of the men from Fort Pierce, who was shot in the face, appears to have been acquainted with Green. He was airlifted to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, Budensiek said.

An unidentified person drove Green and another passenger, who was shot in the buttocks, to Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital.

No suspects have been identified, Budensiek said, but investigators don't believe the shooters are from Martin County.

There's been limited cooperation and information from witnesses, Budensiek said.

"We're asking that anyone who has any information to come forward and help us piece this together," Budensiek said.

Investigators want to speak with the person who drove Green and the other injured bystander to the hospital.

"He's clearly a witness, Mr. Green and the backseat passenger were alive while they were being transported to the hospital so they could've given statements to that driver," Budensiek said.

Budensiek said no criminal charges should arise from giving Green a ride to the hospital.

"It's not illegal to give someone a ride to the hospital, get him in the front door and leave," Budensiek said.

