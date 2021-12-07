MCSO investigates fatal shooting on Mockingbird Hill Road

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday night in the Palmyra area.

MCSO units were dispatched to the 2200 block of Mockingbird Hill Road around 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male victim with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services.

A suspect whose identity hasn’t yet been released was detained for questioning.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Shooting in Palmyra area of Montgomery County