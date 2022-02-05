The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday night in the area of 35th Avenue and Baseline Road in Laveen.

Deputies responded to the area after 9:30 p.m., where they found an adult man with a gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by the Phoenix Fire Department.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Additional information was not available, but the sheriff's office said an investigation was underway.

Reach breaking news reporter Haleigh Kochanski at hkochanski@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @HaleighKochans.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: MCSO investigates fatal shooting near 35th Avenue, Baseline Road