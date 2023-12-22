MCSO investigating death of incarcerated person after he was found unresponsive in cell

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was investigating the death of an incarcerated person on the morning of Dec. 18.

According to MCSO spokesperson Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez, 27-year-old Gabriel Duque Garcia was found unresponsive in his cell at the 4th Avenue Jail just before 7 a.m. on Monday.

"MCSO and Correctional Health Services staff provided CPR and other medical measures prior to the Phoenix Fire Department arrival. Garcia was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased," Enriquez said.

Garcia was arrested by Phoenix police on Sept. 23 and booked into jail on a murder charge following a shooting that killed 37-year-old Luis Javier Ponce Munoz, according to authorities.

The investigation into Garcia's death remained ongoing as MCSO Jail Crimes Detectives assumed the case.

No other information had been released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office investigating death of inmate