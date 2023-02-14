MCSO: Jensen Beach High School janitor arrested on child pornography charges

MARTIN COUNTY — A Jensen Beach High School janitor was arrested Tuesday after detectives found hundreds of child pornography images at his home, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Jonathan Dibble, 32, of Jensen Beach, faces 100 charges of possession of 10 or more child pornography images, according to a jail official.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Dibble's home and found "hundreds of disturbing still and video images of as young as infants," according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

No children from Martin County or any from the school district are believed to be in any of the pornographic images, sheriff's officials said.

Detectives are continuing to comb through the data on devices seized at Dibble's house, according to the news release.

"... We urge parents to speak to their children about this arrest and report any suspicious or questionable behavior related to Mr. Dibble to the Sheriff’s Office," the sheriff's news release reads.

Dibble is in custody at Martin County Jail without bond, according to a jail official.

Sheriff's officials said the school district has been notified about Dibble, who is a janitor at Jensen Beach High School, and the district has taken "immediate and appropriate action."

Jennifer DeShazo, Martin County School District spokesperson, said Dibble is prohibited from entering school property if he's released from jail.

The separation process to terminate Dibble's employment is underway, DeShazo said, but the district must follow due process regulations.

