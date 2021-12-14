MCSO makes separate arrests

Ray Van Dusen, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
Dec. 13—According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Allison Page Taylor, 26, of Greenwood Springs was charged Dec. 2 with one count of possession of methamphetamine.

Saquoyia Cambreya Fields, 23, of Nettleton was charged Dec. 3 with one count of possession of marijuana — approximately 1.5 pounds.

On Dec. 4, Larry Christopher King, 51, of Amory was charged with two counts of burglary — breaking and entering a dwelling; one count of grand larceny; two counts of trespassing; and one count of violating Mississippi Department of Corrections probation.

Jedadiah Paul Collier, 44, of Amory was charged with three counts of burglary- breaking and entering a dwelling; one count of grand larceny; three counts of trespassing; and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon on Dec. 7.

On Dec. 8, Detrick Johnson, 41, of Hamilton was charged with one count of fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle.

