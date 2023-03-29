MCSO: Man who lured girls into car faces lewd and lascivious molestation charge

MARTIN COUNTY ― A girl said a man who was arrested in connection to luring girls into his car in Indiantown in early March inappropriately touched her after forcing his way into her home, according to an arrest affidavit.

Marcos Rodas-Marcos, 35, of Indiantown, faces charges of lewd and lascivious molestation, burglary with battery and interference with custody.

Sheriff's investigators arrested Rodas-Marcos in early March after they said he lured pre-teen and teenage girls into his SUV with promises of money and phones near Indiantown Middle School, sheriff's records show.

After the initial arrest, a girl went to deputies and said Rodas-Marcos continuously attempted to lure her into his vehicle, knocked at the door of the girl's house and eventually forced his way inside the home, according to the arrest affidavit.

When he was inside the house, he grabbed her private parts, the affidavit shows.

The girl told investigators she had her first encounter with him between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Rodas-Marcos offered her a ride home and then to school. After she went inside her home to pick up school items and entered into his vehicle again, Rodas-Marcos asked the girl a personal question.

She said the question made her uncomfortable and she was dropped off at her school.

Rodas-Marcos again attempted to pick up the girl from her house and offered her money, an iPhone, iPods and clothes, according to the affidavit. The girl declined the ride from him.

Rodas-Marcos told her he is a "man of God" and "likes doing nice things for people." He showed up to her home 10 more times.

He'd make other offers, such as giving sneakers to the girl, which she declined, according to the affidavit.

The visits stopped for a while in December, the girl said, but Rodas-Marcos returned in January.

During his last visit he pushed his way through the entrance of her residence when the girl opened the door, bumping shoulders with her as he walked in, investigators said.

He told her he was sent by God to sleep with her, investigators said.

She said no and as Rodas-Marcos was walking toward the door, he grabbed her private parts.

The girl learned Rodas-Marcos was arrested from a friend and recognized his face from a Martin County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

She reported the incident to sheriff's investigators March 22.

