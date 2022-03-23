MCSO: Man stabs sleeping roommate in Port Salerno, carjacks neighbor, leads car chase

MARTIN COUNTY — A man stabbed his roommate, carjacked a neighbor and led sheriff's deputies on a chase before they arrested him Wednesday, according to a Martin County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Tavis White, a 23-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, faces charges of attempted murder, carjacking and fleeing or eluding law enforcement.

Law enforcement officials said White stabbed his roommate multiple times in the head and neck area as he was sleeping. The man is expected to survive, officials said.

Afterwards, White exited the house, saw a neighbor leaving for work and pulled him out of his truck.

White threw the neighbor on the ground, stole the truck and traveled to Southwest Martin Highway, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies found White in the stolen vehicle and pursued him on Southwest Martin Highway in Palm City before performing a PIT maneuver to disable his vehicle, the news release said.

The maneuver is a pursuit tactic by which a pursuing car can force a fleeing car to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop.

White fled and attempted to carjack a driver on the highway, who was able to escape, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies arrested White as he ran into a wooded area near the highway.

White is in custody at the Martin County Jail, sheriff's officials said.

Mauricio La Plante is a TCPalm breaking news reporter. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@TCPalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: MCSO deputies arrest man in Palm City after Port Salerno stabbing