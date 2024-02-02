MCSO: Man, woman drive stolen golf cart with 'AR style rifle,' and break into Mesa business

A man and woman were accused of driving a stolen golf cart while armed with an AR-style weapon and committing robbery on a business on Wednesday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said that around 6 a.m., the Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery of a business near Crismon Road and Apache Trail in Mesa. Officials said a man and a woman on a golf cart armed with an "AR style rifle" broke into the business.

The man shot multiple rounds into the business and then fled from the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office. The suspects fled before deputies arrived.

Deputies said they located the golf cart near 105th Place and University Drive and the vehicle was confirmed as stolen.

An "unknown trouble call for service" later came in from Crismon Road and University Drive, deputies said. The call was confirmed to involve the man who fled from the golf cart. According to deputies, the man attempted a home invasion and fired multiple rounds at the residence.

Mesa Police Department officers and deputies from the Sheriff's Office arrived and saw the man who took off running. The Sheriff's Office stated the suspect stole another car while attempting to flee and later crashed into another vehicle near Hawes and McKellips roads.

The man then fled on foot to the wash area north of the crash, according to the Sheriff's Office. Officials located him there and took him into custody. He was taken into the local hospital for "precautionary reasons" surrounding the car accident and will be booked on several "serious felony charges."

Authorities said they are investigating the extent of the woman's involvement in the incident.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Stolen golf cart with 'AR style rifle,' used to rob Mesa business