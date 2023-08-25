MCSO: Martin County High School teacher solicited sexual material from student

MARTIN COUNTY ― Sheriff's detectives are asking parents to ask their children if they've had any inappropriate contact with a Martin County High School automotive teacher who has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and solicitation of a minor.

Antonio Capilupi, 34, was texting a student to solicit and receive sexual material since last school year, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Capilupi, of Stuart, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Martin County Jail.

He worked at the high school since December 2022, said Jennifer DeShazo, a spokesperson for the Martin County School District.

He was fired Thursday, DeShazo said.

The automotive teacher was reported to the Martin County Sheriff's Office Sunday by parents of a student he has not been accused of texting, but who heard rumors of him soliciting photos on social media, said Lt. James Maltese of the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's investigators soon identified a student who Capilupi had been texting since the prior school year, Maltese said.

Detectives learned from the student that Capilupi was sending text messages soliciting child pornography, the lieutenant said.

After identifying the student, investigators found Capilupi was sent sexual material of the student that he solicited, Maltese said.

Messages date back to April, but the case is ongoing and investigators are working to find if any other solicitation and messages were communicated on other applications and social media.

Detectives are also working to identify any other students with whom Capilupi may have had inappropriate contact.

Sheriff's detectives are asking parents to check with their children if they've had any inappropriate contact with Capilupi or if he's asked to them to take or send any inappropriate photos. If they have, detectives say to contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

