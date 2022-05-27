MCSO releases bodycam footage on deputy shooting that killed armed man

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office marked vehicle

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone held a press conference Thursday at noon where he showed body-camera and drone footage depicting the deputy shooting that killed an armed man in Guadalupe last week.

Penzone said MCSO received a call at 1:32 p.m. on May 18 regarding an armed man, later identified as 37-year-old Rolando Abel Rojas, walking along the street. Penzone said the first deputy responded to the scene in ten seconds and a second deputy responded shortly thereafter.

Penzone said Rojas began walking southbound toward Frank Elementary School when deputies told 911 dispatch to have the school go into lockdown and requested a SWAT team.

Body-camera footage played during the press conference shows a deputy ordering Rojas to put his gun down, which Rojas appears to ignore. The deputy returns to his patrol vehicle and opens his door when the video cuts to black. The video then returns with the time stamp about a minute later with the deputy advancing toward a residence.

The deputy repeats his command for Rojas to put down the gun when several gunshots can be heard before the video once again cuts to black. Penzone said Rojas fired all the gunshots heard during that part of the video.

Penzone said Tempe police and the Department of Public Safety also responded to assist, for which Penzone expressed his gratitude. Penzone then showed drone footage without audio that appeared to show Rojas firing his gun multiple times from behind a chair.

The video appears to show Rojas shouting something at the officers before falling back after an MCSO "tactical team sniper" team shoots him. Penzone said the sniper fired only one round which ultimately killed Rojas.

Penzone said Rojas also possessed an extensive criminal history and had been booked into MCSO jails 19 times.

Penzone said Rojas had stolen the handgun from a Phoenix police officer's vehicle in Tempe the previous day and that law enforcement didn't know what made Rojas decide to walk through Guadalupe while shooting a gun.

Deputies also helped evacuate the occupants of the home from which Rojas was firing out the back door during the standoff.

Penzone commended his deputies for attempting to deescalate the situation and said Rojas' actions required deadly force.

"We do not choose deadly force as an option," Penzone said. "Deadly force is the lack of an option where the behavior of the subject is such a threat to the community that no other options available are going to mitigate or stop that threat from occurring."

