MCSO seizes 20 pounds of methamphetamine

May 25—The Monroe County Sheriff's Office seized approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine May 20 as part of a coordinated investigation between several state and local agencies.

According to a release from the MCSO, Watavius Cortez Williams of Burr Road was arrested in Monroe County and charged with aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine in the case.

Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis set his bond at $200,000, and Williams is being held at the Monroe County Detention Center.

Partnering agencies in the investigation include agents from the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The investigation has lasted for several months.

According to the MCSO release, agents within these departments orchestrated several traffic stops that resulted in the confiscation of more than 23 pounds of methamphetamine, eight firearms and eight vehicles.

"This is a prime example of why Monroe County needed to be back in the North MS Narcotics Unit and to have working relationships with other departments, state, local and federal. This gives us the resources and manpower to go after the bigger dealers in our area, which was something I had promised to do as sheriff. I'm proud of our guys and the work they put into this operation and look forward to many more cases like this one," said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.