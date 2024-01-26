MCSO: Teen girl punched after confronting burglar in home

HOBE SOUND — Sheriff’s officials are asking for help in finding a man accused of breaking in a home Friday and punching a 17-year-old girl who confronted him, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on Southeast Alamanda Way in the Banner Lake community, west of U.S. 1 and south of Southeast Bridge Road.

“The victim was in her back bedroom in a locked house,” Martin County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy John Budensiek said. “She hears a noise and came out of her back bedroom to confront a Hispanic male rummaging in her living room area.”

Budensiek said the teen was caught off guard, initially thinking it could have been someone her father knew.

She called her father via Facetime, and the father said he didn’t know the man and he shouldn’t be there.

“She confronts him, he starts arguing with her, he's speaking Spanish, she's speaking English,” Budensiek said. “He's extremely agitated, and goes to walk out of the house.”

The man is accused of punching the teen several times in the face. He took her phone, though discarded it in some bushes.

The 911 caller saw them fighting in the road, Budensiek said.

Budensiek said the man is thought to have entered the home by kicking in the rear door.

“That's likely the noise that alerted her to come out of her bedroom and see this guy standing in her living room,” Budensiek said.

The assailant wore a wedding ring, has a light beard, gray or light-colored jacket with stripes on the sleeve and long pants.

“She did a phenomenal job once she figured out what was going on, keeping her head in the game and paying attention to the details,” Budensiek said.

The teen girl was taken to a hospital in Jupiter though is expected to be fine, he said.

Those who see the man or have information are asked to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Deputies need help in finding burglary suspect, teen's assailant