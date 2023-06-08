MCSO: Teenage boy found shot to death in Ocala wooded area

Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a possible murder of a teenager who was found in the woods.

According to deputies, around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to the 2100 block of Northwest 43rd Street in Ocala after someone found a body in a wooded area.

Detectives say the victim is a 17-year-old boy who had been shot.

Shell casings

Sheriff's office officials have not released details of the shooting, such as where the person was shot or how many times. The victim’s name was also not released.

Authorities are asking for the public's assistance and to call in if they noticed anything unusual in the area between June 5-7.

Anyone with any information about this incident can call the MCSO at (352)732-9111, Crime Stoppers at (352)368-STOP and reference to 23-33 in your tip, or www.crimestoppers.com.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Teenage boy found shot, killed in Ocala, Florida, sheriff’s office says