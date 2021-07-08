MCSO traffic stop leads to meth, cocaine arrest

Jul. 7—An Okolona man is facing drug charges following a July 7 traffic stop by the Monroe County deputy.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, Laquinton D. Hampton was arrested on West Commerce Street in Aberdeen by a member of his department's Special Operation Group. Hampton was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for approximately 25 grams of methamphetamine and five grams of cocaine. Hampton is currently being held at the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting bond.

"Some citizens of Aberdeen have requested our presence and patrol, when available, in certain areas of the city. We are doing all we can to help out wherever we can, but our main focus will continue to be outside the city limits. Our patrol deputies have made 13 felony drug arrests in the last two weeks. That is almost one per day. Several of those arrests are dealers on some level.

"On the other side of those arrests, we are doing all we can to help get those who are addicted into long-term recovery centers. Hopefully, over time, these things will work together to change the drug culture in Monroe County," Crook said