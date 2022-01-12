MCSO: Woman shot when group had target practice on neighboring property near Indiantown

MARTIN COUNTY — A man in a group firing a gun for target practice on private property shot and injured a woman Sunday in a neighboring yard on Southwest Buckthorn Avenue near Indiantown.

Investigators could not identify the person who shot the woman because he was in a group of four men shooting the same AK-47 rifle, said Martin County sheriff's Chief Deputy John Budensiek.

"We know the gun," Budensiek said. "The issue's not identifying the gun, the issue is how do you figure out who fired that one bullet that struck our victim."

He said the men are not facing criminal charges, as of Jan. 11, but the case is still under investigation.

The woman hit was Heather Sitton, who lives at the Southwest Buckthorn Avenue home the men shot toward, according to the incident report.

Indiantown teen shooting: Indiantown teenager sentenced to prison for fatally shooting 14-year-old friend in 2019

Shooting in Port St. Lucie: Port St. Lucie High School student killed in Saturday shooting, classmate arrested

Sitton was treated on scene and airlifted to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center & Heart Institute in Fort Pierce.

Deputies on scene observed Sitton was shot in the shoulder, according to the incident report.

Sitton said she heard gunshots east of her before the bullet hit her while she was standing in her yard.

A family member of Sitton said she was in surgery Jan. 11.

Investigators said the men shot at targets on private property and Sitton's yard was in the line of fire. The men said they had the permission of the property owner to be there and shoot at targets, according to the report.

The home was 900 feet away and the deputy said a 5-foot-berm was behind the targets.

"Here’s our issue. It’s not illegal to shoot out there. It is illegal to be reckless with a firearm. We have to prove they were reckless," Budensiek said.

The chief deputy said investigators are looking into whether the men could see people in their line of fire.

Story continues

Brian Grant, a manager of the property, said Tuesday the property is used for agriculture.

"We have good news that Heather Sitton is OK. We're thankful for that," he said.

Mauricio La Plante is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm focusing on Martin County. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: group open firing guns on indiantown property shoot and injure woman