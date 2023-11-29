MCTS introduces bus winter schedule, starting Dec. 3. Here's what to know

Milwaukee County Transit System announced its winter schedule that will go into effect on Dec. 3.

The agency said changes are aimed at improving the service reliability following feedback from riders and bus operators, as well as bus frequency.

The following routes will have more frequent service or additional trips added to the schedule:

CONNECT 1 Bus Rapid Transit (runs between Watertown Plank Park and Ride and Wisconsin and Van Buren Street along Wisconsin Avenue) will run every 20 minutes after 10:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Route 14 (runs between Wisconsin Avenue and Cass Street and Bayshore) will add a late-night trip to accommodate workers leaving Milwaukee's downtown.

Route 24 (runs between Holmes Avenue and 74th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue and 17th Street) will have increased service to every 20 minutes on weekdays.

Route 30 (runs between 43rd Street and Mill Road and Hartford and Maryland Avenues) will increase service to every 20 minutes after 10:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Route 31 (runs between Mayfair and 5th Street and the Intermodal Station) will have increased service to every 30 minutes on Saturday evenings.

Route 51 (runs between Oklahoma Avenue and 123rd Street and Oklahoma and New York Avenue) will have additional trips to South Lake Drive to better accommodate residents and employees at a senior living facility.

Route 66 (runs between Mayfair and Kenwood Boulevard and Stowell Avenue)will add a new high- frequency route on Burleigh Street, as well as improve service frequency to every 15 minutes during weekdays to meet increased ridership demand.

More: MCTS's old fare system is about to expire. Here's how to use the new one.

The agency also announced the following route or stop changes:

Route 18 will be extended on the eastern end north to the MSOE campus. The route will continue past Kilbourn Avenue going north on Water Street to Broadway and then south to Knapp Street next to MSOE’s Viets Field. This change will increase bus frequency on average to every five minutes between National Avenue and Juneau Avenue.

Route 35 's northern layover will be moved across the street from Teutonia Avenue and Good Hope Road (facing south) to Good Hope and Teutonia (facing west).

Route 92 will be reconfigured at its northern end between Bradley Road and Brown Deer Road, continuing north on 91st Street past Bradley Road to Brown Deer Road, west on Brown Deer Road to 107th Street and south on 107th Street to its current end point.

With the end of construction, Routes 12 and 57 will return to their regular routes, and MCTS noted minor service schedule changes for Routes 11, 14, 15, 18, 19, 24, 30, 31, 51, 66, 68, 80, GreenLine, PurpleLine and the RedLine.

Follow Vanessa Swales on X at @Vanessa_Swales.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What to know about MCTS winter bus schedule starting Dec. 3