MD & Director Mark Wilson Just Bought 1.9% More Shares In Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG) MD & Director, Mark Wilson, recently bought AU$94k worth of stock, for AU$0.038 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 1.9%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

Legend Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Mark Wilson is the biggest insider purchase of Legend Mining shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.046. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 8.5% of Legend Mining shares, worth about AU$11m, according to our data. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Legend Mining Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Legend Mining we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Legend Mining (1 is concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

