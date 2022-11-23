The MD & Executive Director of Southern Alliance Mining Ltd. (Catalist:QNS), Kok Sam Pek, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Potential Southern Alliance Mining Ltd. (Catalist:QNS) shareholders may wish to note that the MD & Executive Director, Kok Sam Pek, recently bought S$662k worth of stock, paying S$0.41 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Southern Alliance Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Kok Sam Pek was the biggest purchase of Southern Alliance Mining shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$0.41). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Kok Sam Pek.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Southern Alliance Mining

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Southern Alliance Mining insiders own about S$154m worth of shares (which is 78% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Southern Alliance Mining Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Southern Alliance Mining. Nice! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Southern Alliance Mining has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

