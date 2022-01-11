MD Hits Record Hospitalizations As State Tops 12K COVID-19 Deaths

MARYLAND — As the highly contagious omicron coronavirus variant spreads, Maryland hospitals are treating record numbers of coronavirus patients.

In Maryland, officials say 3,364 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, the most so far during the pandemic. In addition, the Maryland Department of Health reports 12,016 people have died from the virus since the pandemic started.

When Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency last week, 3,057 hospital patients had the coronavirus, and he said the number could reach 5,000 in the weeks ahead.

Across the state, adult acute care and ICU beds are 94 percent occupied, according to Bob Atlas, president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association.

"Hospitals are virtually full," Atlas said in a statement to Patch on Monday. "The problem is statewide. Thirteen hospitals — more than one fourth of our general acute care facilities — are now working under crisis standards of care due to the latest COVID-19 surge."

The spike in COVID-19 patients is resulting in a shortage of beds.

"COVID patients are, in effect, squeezing out patients who have other conditions," Atlas said. "Many of those other patients are in need of vital care after having put off important treatments and preventive care during the two years of this unprecedented pandemic."

Crisis standards of care are in effect at these locations, meaning people can expect longer wait times and limited resources:



To address the need for space and staff, the governor authorized the state health secretary to take measures like regulating elective procedures and allowing practitioners to work across state lines.

"As the highly contagious omicron variant has become dominant in Maryland, we have seen case numbers and hospitalizations rise," Maryland Department of Health spokesperson Andy Owen said in a statement to Patch on Monday. "Managing hospital capacity and resources are priorities for the state."

Adventist HealthCare Takoma Park Hospital and University of Maryland Laurel Medical Center are both operating as alternate care sites to supplement hospitals, and they recently expanded capacities, Owen said.



Gov. Hogan began requiring hospitals to submit their pandemic plans back in December.

"We appreciate the governor’s efforts; some modest improvement in the plight of hospitals is evident," Atlas said. "Yet hospitals continue to have to stretch limited workforce and other resources to meet the extraordinary spike in numbers of patients."

