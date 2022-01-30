🌱MD Surpasses 2M COVID-19 Booster Shots + PGCPS "Posse Scholars"

Hey, Laurel! It's Monday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on around town today.

First, today's weather:

Sunshine and patchy clouds. High: 40 Low: 22.

Here are the top three stories today in Laurel:

Wondrwherecraigis wired the $100,000 Fire Plug Stakes for trainer Brittany Russell. This wrapped up the slate of six stakes on Laurel Park’s Winter Carnival Day Saturday. Jockey Jevian Toledo sent the 5-year-old gelding by Munnings to the lead after breaking sharply from the 2 post, winning the six-furlong race for 4-year-olds and up over the Laurel’s dirt surface. Russell said a December race plan was scrapped in favor of pointing Wondrwherecraigis toward the Fire Plug. (laurelpark.com) Twelve Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) seniors will receive four-year, full-tuition college scholarships from colleges and universities who partner with The Posse Foundation. Students known as "Posse Scholars" from across the nation will enter partnering colleges and universities this fall in multicultural groups of 10. Throughout their college career, they will support each other and receive ongoing assistance from The Posse Foundation. (PGCPS) The State of Maryland has surpassed the major milestone of 2 million COVID-19 booster shots. State health officials continue to urge Marylanders to get boosted for maximum protection against the Omicron variant. Hospitalizations decline below pre-Omicron peak, and the state’s key health metrics continue to decline. COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined below their pre-Omicron peak and are dropping at the fastest rate in the United States. Maryland has the lowest case rate of any state. (Maryland.gov)

Today in Laurel:

Babies in Bloom at the Maryland City Library —Babies from birth to 18 months (with caring adult) enjoy songs, action rhymes and playtime while building early literacy skills. A great way to get to know other families in your community! (10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.)

Virtual Gentle Yoga —Gain strength, flexibility, and balance physically while encouraging relaxation and meditation mentally in this class taught by Beth Lawrence. Practice a set of poses, both seated and standing using the chair as a prop, that will promote strength, flexibility, and balance physically while encouraging relaxation and meditation mentally. Designed for older adults who prefer a slower-paced practice. Beth has been practicing yoga for 20 years and teaching in the D.C. area for 15. Join this event online via Zoom. Please visit https://www.aroundtowndc.org for more information and to register. (11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.)

Maryland Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccination and testing —Adelphi Mary's Center is offering COVID-19 vaccination in addition to COVID-19 testing on a walk-in basis for any Maryland resident who is 5+ years old. No appointment, insurance, medical order, or payment is needed. To see all COVID-19 vaccine schedules, click here. (1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Auricular Acupuncture at MUIH Main Campus (CHI Site) —Master’s level acupuncture students, under supervision by licensed and experienced faculty, are providing safe and effective auricular treatments. Limit: Six participants per seating to ensure a safe, physically distanced, and peaceful experience. (5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

Snowy Daisy Paint Nite at Carrabba's with Maryland Craft Parties—Enjoy a night in Ellicott City for all ages fun while creating this snow dusted daisy. No experience needed! Food and drink specials. Ages 12 & up are welcome to attend. (6:00 p.m.)

From my notebook:

PGCPS: Important transportation information for families in our K-6 Virtual Learning Program with children who are returning to school today. Learn how to view your bus stop/ schedule, bus safety protocols, etc. (Instagram)

City of Laurel - Government: We want to shine the spotlight on Artist Angie O'Neal, a member of the City of Laurel Arts Council. She is the first artist chosen to display her work at the new Love Life Cafe. They will be up for the month of February as a special Black History Month tribute. If you want to know a little bit more about Angie, here's a profile clip the Arts Council put together to encourage others to join their efforts to promote the arts in Laurel. Great job Angie and the team! https://youtu.be/stS69k8jyuU (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Laurel Crossing: If you need help moving or want to remove junk from your home/yard or just want to pick up a new purchase my rates start at $75. Call Rod at 202-445-6884. (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Walker Hill: Anyone missing two small, white dogs? My dog just alerted me that there are two small, loose dogs running up Sherwood Avenue towards Bond Mill.(Nextdoor)

