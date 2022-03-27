MD Top News: Stuck Ship, Best Places To Live, Triple Homicide

MARYLAND — Top news stories this week in Maryland included the ongoing efforts to free a massive cargo ship that ran aground in Chesapeake Bay; help for Ukrainians forced to flee their homes by Russia's invasion; and a man accused of killing three people in two counties over the COVID-19 vaccine, including his half-brother, has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

Plus, which towns and neighborhoods are ranked the best places to live in Maryland; news businesses in the state include a jewelry store focused on hip hop bling and Frank Pepe Pizzeria; a dentist is charged with murder in an overdose death; two players won $100,000 lottery prizes; and more in our roundup of top news stories from Maryland's Patch sites this week.

Share your local news, events and pics by clicking "+" at the top of any page.

Here are some of this week's top news headlines:



Crews hope to free a giant container ship stuck in the Chesapeake Bay for more than a week now by dredging the area around it. The 1,095-foot container vessel called the Ever Forward was carrying 4,964 containers of general dry goods when it became stuck March 13, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A Ukrainian family in Montgomery County is among the millions of refugees who've recently fled their homes as Russian soldiers continue their attempt to gain total control of the war-torn country. Sergii Bodak, his wife and two young sons fled their home in Kyiv two days after Russia invaded Ukraine.

An Annapolis nonprofit raised nearly $13,000 for Ukrainian relief efforts last Saturday. The money will help feed Ukrainians affected by the ongoing war with Russia. The group, Books for International Goodwill, collected the money through a book sale. The organization donated half the revenue to World Central Kitchen.

Story continues

A man accused of killing three people in two counties, including Howard, has been ruled incompetent to stand trial in Allegany County due to a mental disorder. Two of the suspected three victims include his 58-year-old half-brother Brian Robinette and his wife, Kelly Sue Robinette, 57, who were found shot to death inside their Kerger Road residence in Ellicott City.

Niche.com has published its 2022 ratings for Maryland municipalities. The top community led the list a year ago, and the top 25 towns and neighborhoods are drawn from the suburbs of Montgomery, Howard and Montgomery counties.

More Top Stories:

Don't miss local news from Maryland Patches. Sign up for free Patch alerts and daily newsletters.



Thanks for reading Patch!

This article originally appeared on the Across Maryland Patch