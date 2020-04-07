MD1 Program Receives $25,000 Grant from Healthcare Foundation of New Jersey to Provide Enhanced COVID-19 Training to First Responders

FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the MD1 Program, the world's largest provider of EMS physicians supporting EMTs, paramedics, firefighters and police on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, announced that it has received a $25,000 grant from the Healthcare Foundation of New Jersey. The generous grant of emergency funding will be used to develop a dynamic, state-of-the-art training program for first responders, and provide much-needed personal protective equipment, like masks, gowns and gloves.

The MD1 Program provides medical oversight to thousands of first responders who are working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and provides highly trained EMS physicians to the scenes of their emergency medical calls. The MD1 physicians also train EMTs, paramedics, firefighters and police on all of their medical protocols, which are constantly changing during the pandemic.

"The grant we received from the Healthcare Foundation of New Jersey enables us to reach more first responders and support them during this unprecedented pandemic," Dr. Mark Merlin, founder and CEO of the MD1 Program said. "This is crucial because the job they do every day, the tasks they perform automatically, are all different now, and they're changing every day."

"We are pleased to grant $25,000 to the MD1 Program to support them in their efforts to educate and support first responders during the coronavirus pandemic," Marsha Atkind, Executive Director and CEO of the Healthcare Foundation of New Jersey said. "Our dedicated first responders are on the front lines of this emergency and we are privileged to provide training and equipment to help keep them safe."

The MD1 Program plans to use the funds to develop comprehensive training that can remain dynamic, as protocols for fighting COVID-19 are changing every day.

About MD1, Inc.

MD1, Inc. is a nonprofit corporation that brings doctors to the site of emergency situations. MD1 brings the emergency room to the patient by deploying highly trained emergency physicians to the sites of crashes, accidents, strokes, heart attacks, natural disasters, mass casualty incidents and other emergencies requiring advanced life support. The MD1 physicians work as a team with emergency response personnel, all dedicated to ensuring that the most critical patients are alive when they reach the hospital. Our physicians can perform ultrasounds, diagnostic testing and surgical procedures, right there in the field. MD1 is not associated with any single hospital system, does not charge for its services and relies on private donations to fund its operations. More information is available at www.MD1Program.org .

