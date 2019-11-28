MDBerry Announces Medical Marijuana Evaluation Services in New York State

MDBerry is a New York-based company providing medical marijuana cards via an online, streamlined process

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The process for obtaining a cannabis card online can be challenging – and MDBerry deftly guides people through the medical marijuana evaluation process by relying on properly-certified medical practitioners.

- Guaranteed Best Prices: Prices for MDBerry services are some of the best in the industry. If a medical marijuana application is not approved, we return the fee. No questions asked.

- Professional Marijuana Doctors: On-staff physicians are properly licensed in New York and have extensive expertise evaluating patients who are interested in obtaining a medical marijuana card.

- HIPPA & ASA Compliant: Medical and personal information at MDBerry is handled with the strictest adherence to confidentiality and privacy. No information is ever shared.

- Dynamic Online Telehealth Platform: Instead of venturing out into the city to make a doctor's appointment, MDBerry allows people to meet with a doctor from the comfort of their home. Robust video chat options and flexible medical professionals allow MDBerry customers to receive cutting-edge telehealth consultations.

- 24/7 Online Verification: Information and medical marijuana cards can be verified 24/7. At MDBerry, there's no reason 'business hours' should stand in the way of your health & wellness journey.

"Medical marijuana is changing the lives of countless people who are serious in natural and effective solutions to their healthcare situation, and it's vitally important the state of New York doesn't fall behind in this field," says Dr. Derek King, MD, an MDBerry doctor. "MDBerry's easy three-step process to secure a medical marijuana card online coupled with competitive prices and a large roster of experienced medical professionals, gives New York residents a chance to take advantage of the wide array of health and wellness benefits medical marijuana provides."

Prospective customers can learn more about MDBerry at https://mdberry.com/.

MDBerry is a reliable medical marijuana card provider based in New York City that helps patients to get certified for medical cannabis easily and in no time. MDBerry's licensed doctors are available 24/7. The company doesn't charge any fees until the patient's medical marijuana application is approved and guarantees the best prices for its services.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdberry-announces-medical-marijuana-evaluation-services-in-new-york-state-300965832.html

SOURCE MDBerry