MDC demonstration, workshop to focus on prescribed burns

Sep. 9—EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation and The Nature Conservancy will host a prescribed burn demonstration and field day from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Wah'Kon-Tah Prairie Conservation Area north of El Dorado Springs.

Prescribed burning can be a valuable tool for managing native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation when it is properly applied. To learn how, participants will need to register for the field day. Upon registration, they will be given a link to a virtual/online portion of the prescribed burn course. The online course is a mandatory prerequisite and there is a $25 charge to a third-party host. The online course can be completed in approximately two to four hours. Please bring your certificate of completion and mileage sheet to the field day.

The workshop will provide basic information about how to plan and execute a prescribed burn for grassland management. Participants will learn about burn equipment, burn line installation, safe weather parameters, ignition operations and other techniques to safely conduct a prescribed burn. A demonstration burn will be conducted if weather allows. Water and snacks will be provided.

The field day is open to all ages. Registration is required at mdc.mo.gov.

Details: 660-885-6981.