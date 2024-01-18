MDC officer fired, faces DWI charge

Jan. 17—A Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center officer was fired on Tuesday after being arrested on suspicion of driving drunk early Saturday morning.

Chantalle Cota, 31, is charged with aggravated driving while under the influence due to her being over twice the legal limit of 0.08, according to a criminal complaint filed at Metropolitan Court.

MDC spokeswoman Candace Hopkins said she was fired after the arrest.

Cota was released from the MDC on her own recognizance. Her bond arraignment is set for Feb. 1.

"The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center holds our employees to the highest standards, both on and off the clock," Hopkins said. "Any arrest of an MDC employee can result in disciplinary actions, up to and including termination."

At about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, according to the complaint, New Mexico State Police blocked off an Interstate 40 ramp near Coors NW because of a crash, when Cota drove up to the roadblock. An officer approached the vehicle and smelled alcohol on her breath.

The complaint states she told the officer she was trying to go home after being at a friend's house and had "two large alcoholic beverages" about an hour or two earlier. The officer then noticed she had bloodshot and watery eyes and slurred speech.

According to the complaint, she failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.