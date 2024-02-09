MDE director says reading, math scores now exceed pre-pandemic levels

During a presentation to the Senate Education Committee on Thursday, Interim Department of Education Director Raymond Morgigno told lawmakers the state has exceeded pre-pandemic academic scores in math and English.

Morgigno told legislators that according to the latest Mississippi Academic assessments, which test proficiency in third and fourth grade students statewide, 46.7% of students are proficient or advanced in English, literature and arts in 2023. That numbers marks a 12% increase from 2021, and a 41.6% increase from 2019.

In math, 52.6% of students showed proficiency, which marks a 17% increase from 2021 and about a 5% increase from 2019.

“We are one of the only states in the country that actually is not only getting back to but has exceeded pre pandemic (scores),” Morgigno said.

Morgigno told the Clarion Ledger since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, MDE has implemented literacy coaches in schools, helped partner with Accelerate Mississippi to place career coaches in high schools, among other thigs, to improve education for students around the state.

“There has been hard work done from our teachers, our administrators, our students, parents and everyone that has been working together,” Morgigno said. “We've been really proud of our students and our staffs across the state.”

Morgigno told lawmakers that students in high school are also obtaining higher American College Test scores, now sitting at around a 17.9, while the highest scored have been as high as 19.9.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Dennis DeBar, R-Leakesville, speaks about the importance of the passage and signing of the teacher pay raise bill in 2022. On Thursday, the Education Committee heard from the Mississippi Department of Education about increased reading and math scores.

Students have also been scoring at the fourth tier in a five tier ACT Work Keys program, which tests students on foundational work skills. 65.8% of students scored In the fourth tier or higher from 2022 to 2023, marking a 5% increase from the previous year.

MAEP FUNDING request

Morgigno told lawmakers MDE is requesting $2.9 billion to fund its Mississippi Adequate Education Program, which provides operational funds to school districts to provide an adequate level of education for every student in the state.

That request is marginally higher than the previous, 2022 to 2023 request, which was about $2.7 billion, Chief of Operations Felicia Gavin said.

In 2023, the legislature approved funding MAEP with $2.4 billion, Morgigno said. To make up for the shortfall, he said school districts have relied on about $90 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief program. Though, those funds will sunset in September.

Gavin said school districts also have other funding sources to make up for any potential losses from MAEP and MDE has not seen any district lack a serious amount of funding because of the shortfall.

After the meeting, Senate Education Committee Chair Dennis DeBar, R, representing George, Greene and Wayne counties, told the Clarion Ledger he thought the presentation by MDE was very informative for new senators on the committee.

“Every session, especially the first year of a new term when we have new members on the committee, I think it's always important to least let the department present and talk about their ideas, where they're going and where they’ve been, and the look to the future,” DeBar said.

