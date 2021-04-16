MDEA arrests Paris man; police seize cocaine, more than 125 guns and $200,000 cash

Apr. 16—PARIS — The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested a Paris man this week who was reportedly in possession of 119 grams of cocaine, more than $200,000 in cash and more than 125 firearms between his Paris and Poland residences.

Richard Fitts, 60, of 52 Durgin Road was charged Wednesday with aggravated trafficking of cocaine, a schedule w drug, according to a news release from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. He was being held Friday at the Oxford County Jail on $200,000 cash bail and is scheduled to appear in Paris District Court on Tuesday, a corrections officer said.

The MDEA Western District Task Force executed a search warrant of Fitts' residence as part of an ongoing investigation involving cocaine trafficking in the Oxford Hills area.

In addition to the cocaine, authorities seized four firearms and $47,000 in suspected drug proceeds at the residence. Additionally, officers located scales, packaging and other items related to drug distribution. A Maine State Police K-9 was used to help locate the illegal drugs.

The estimated street value of the cocaine is $11,000, according to the agency.

Based on evidence collected in Paris, authorities executed a second search warrant at 325 Herrick Valley Road in Poland, a residence also owned by Fitts.

Agents seized an additional $172,000 in suspected drug proceeds and additional items used in the processing and packaging of cocaine, the MDEA said.

After MDEA's search, Maine State Police executed a second search warrant at the residence related to the reported theft of firearms suspected of being in the residence. Maine State Police seized 125 additional firearms — handguns and rifles — from the residence as part of their investigation.

During the two-month investigation, agents and officers conducted surveillance of Fitts' residence in Paris. They stopped several motor vehicles in the area connected to subjects coming from Fitts' residence where cocaine was purchased.

MDEA agents were assisted by Paris Police, Norway Police, the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office and Maine State Police.