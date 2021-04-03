MDJ carrier dies in wreck Saturday; man charged with DUI

Apr. 3—Marietta Daily Journal carrier Gideon Alawine died early Saturday in a wreck on Macland Road involving a drunk driver, according to police.

Police have arrested Powder Springs' Thomas W. Thompson, 40, according to Cobb County Police Department Chief Tim Cox. Thompson was charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree and tampering with evidence, both felonies. He was also charged with following too closely, speeding, driving under the influence and having an open container, all misdemeanors.

The wreck occurred at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday on Macland Road, west of McEachern Manor, according to Cox.

Glenn Galmish, Alewine's manager, said Alewine was his "go-to guy."

"He'd do anything for anybody," Galmish said. "He was always running extra routes for guys who were out sick or something like that and never wanting anything in return. ... He's just an easygoing guy. Gentle giant."

Originally from Seattle, Alewine worked as a welder on skyscrapers in New York and Florida before moving to Georgia and joining the Journal's parent company, Times Journal, Inc., Galmish said.

Alewine delivered Neighbor newspapers, metro Atlanta weeklies owned by Times Journal, Inc., for at least nine years, Galmish said. He had been delivering the Marietta Daily Journal for several months.

His wife, Essie, would prepare papers for him to deliver, Galmish said. Saturday morning, concerned Alewine hadn't returned from delivering the papers, she went looking for him, driving along his route and right past the location of the wreck before she got a call from Cobb police, Galmish said.