MDOC: Some employees on leave after Mississippi inmate escapes. The latest on what we know

Mississippi Department of Corrections officials launched an investigation into the escape of an inmate Sunday from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, and some employees will be facing consequences, a MDOC spokesman said.

“We are placing several employees on administrative leave pending disciplinary action, including management, as the investigation continues,” MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain said in a media update.

Michael Wilson

Michael "Pretty Boy" Floyd Wilson was able to scale a 12-foot fence and another 2 feet of razor wire to get off prison grounds. He wore a pair of gloves that were later found entangled in the razor wire.

“Wilson sustained substantial cuts and bruises climbing the 12-foot razor-wire fence at CMCF," Cain said. "He is bandaged on his hands and arms and may have an injury to his right hip."

The search for Wilson continues, even though he was seen twice by emergency room personnel at a Jackson hospital, where he sought treatment for his injuries.

Wilson, 51, was convicted in 2015 for the murders of two Coast men in 2014. He is serving multiple life sentences, one without the possibility of parole for a previous prison escape.

"Please call 911 or local police if you see him,” Cain said.

