MDOT: $26.4M in road work coming to Sanilac County

The Michigan Department of Transportation is inviting the public to an open house to learn more about upcoming projects in Sanilac County.

The open house will provide information on a $26.4 million investment to rebuild and improve M-46 and M-19 in Sanilac County. Starting in March, work will be done on M-46 from Maple Valley Street in Sandusky up to the Carsonville west village limit, and on M-19 from Miller Road to M-46.

The open house is taking place at 5:30 p.m. on March 7 at Sandusky City Hall, located at 26 West Speaker St. in Sandusky.

Attendees will be able to view project information and staff will be available to answer questions.

Open house attendees who require mobility, visual, hearing, written or other assistance for effective communication should contact Orlando Curry at (571) 241-7462 or CurryO@michigan.gov at least five business days before the meeting. Forms can be found on the MDOT Title VI webpage at www.michigan.gov/MDOT/Programs/Title-VI.

Requests made after this timeframe will be evaluated and honored to the extent possible.

The project includes replacing the M-46 bridge over the Black River, rebuilding M-46 in Sandusky, replacing storm sewers, upgrading traffic signals, replacing curbs, upgrading sidewalks, safety improvements, new bridge approaches and guardrail work.

Work on M-46 is expected to begin on March 11 and end in November. M-46 will be closed from M-19 to Campbell Road and detoured via M-19, Miller Road and Campbell Road.

Additional work this year will involve closing M-46 from Maple Valley Street to M-19, and closing northbound M-19 from Miller Road to M-46. Detour routes and additional information for these closures will be released in advance of construction.

This project is being coordinated with the city of Sandusky's watermain improvements.

Later in March 2025, crews expect continue the project by to closing M-46 at the Black River, detouring traffic using Ruth Road, Forester Road and Maple Grove Road. Other work next year includes improving M-46 from Campbell Road to the Carsonville west village limit.

This work is expected to be completed by November 2025.

