MDOT: I-69 rebuilding project south of Charlotte essentially done after more than 3 years

CHARLOTTE — After $210 million and about three years of backups and lane closures, one of the biggest mid-Michigan road projects in recent memory is history — almost.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said it planned to remove the orange barrels and reopen all lanes, ramps and bridges along Interstate 69 between Charlotte and Marshall by the end of Wednesday, marking the "substantial completion" of the massive freeway makeover.

Traffic moves along I-69 in the construction zone near Shepherd Street on Friday, July 16, 2021, in Charlotte.

Because of wet weather in October, there will be some minor bridge work left to do next year, but drivers should see only minor impacts from that work, MDOT said.

It's been a long time since drivers have been able to cruise down I-69 in southern Eaton County and Calhoun County to Interstate 94 without having to negotiate lane closures and construction-related traffic backups — or find a detour because of ramp or bridge closings.

Crews began doing preparatory work in the fall of 2020 for rebuilding about two dozen miles of freeway between Island Highway in Charlotte and I-94 in Marshall Township.

That section of I-69 was nearly 50 years old and as much as 20 years beyond its designed lifespan, and the concrete was prone to buckling during hot weather, MDOT noted in 2020.

The project also included repairs to 26 bridges and various drainage and safety improvements, along with repaving of the Turkeyville and Potterville rest areas, the agency said.

Workers will have to finish some bridge painting and deck epoxy sealing next year, but that work should have a minimal impact, MDOT said.

MDOT spokesman Aaron Jenkins said the project easily was the largest in mid-Michigan in at least a decade and supported more than 2,660 jobs.

It's not the only major freeway project in the Lansing region set to wrap up for the year this week, Jenkins said.

MDOT planned to reopen the entire stretch of U.S. 127 between M-36 in Mason and the Jackson County line at 5 p.m. Wednesday, he said.

Next year, crews will begin work on the next phase of the multi-year project — repaving the freeway between Interstate 96 and Interstate 496, MDOT said. The overall project includes bridge repairs and is scheduled to run through most of 2025, the agency said.

Both freeway projects are part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program.

