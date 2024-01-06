MDOT eyes federal grant program in hope of funding Orchard Beach bridge work

CHEBOYGAN — Last year, county officials gathered at the Orchard Beach Road bridge that spans the Black River in Benton Township. Built in 1976, the bridge is not in good condition and has cracking in all of its beam joints.

While an August 2023 inspection by a private firm cleared the bridge for most vehicles for a one-year period, officials are concerned about the deteriorating condition of the structure. Several unsuccessful attempts have been made in recent years to secure grant funding to replace the bridge, now estimated at over $7.3 million.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has selected the Orchard Beach Bridge for inclusion in a bridge bundling program the agency is submitting to the federal government. MDOT has hired a consultant, Taylor Snow, to assist in this funding initiative.

More: Funding sought for bridge replacement in Benton Township

This is one of the beams holding up the Orchard Beach Road bridge in Cheboygan County. The deteriorating condition of this and the other beams has prompted local officials to seek funding for a $7.3 million replacement.

"The superstructure replacement project for the bridge carrying Orchard Beach Road over the Black River in Cheboygan County will be included in an upcoming federal grant application through the Bridge Investment Program administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation," Snow said in a statement.

"The Bridge Investment Program is a competitive, discretionary program focused on existing bridges with the goal of reducing the overall number of bridges in poor condition, or in fair condition at risk of falling into poor condition. The grant application is being developed and will be submitted by the March 19 deadline. We anticipate the grant selections to be made in summer 2024 with funding available thereafter, likely late 2024, if successful. Project development activities will need to be completed before construction can begin. Funding for this Orchard Beach bridge project is contingent on a grant award, which is not guaranteed," added Snow.

More: Cheboygan, MDOT work to garner support for Orchard Bridge funding

Subscribe Check out our latest offers and read the local news that matters to you

Cheboygan County Road Commission officials estimate an average of nearly 1,000 vehicles use the bridge daily and more importantly it offers the safest, fastest and most direct route for law enforcement, fire and other emergency service providers to an area of over 150 square miles.

Cheboygan County Road Commission Manager Matthew Hall said MDOT has urged the commission to gather the names and emails of people that would be willing to submit letters of support for the project. If you want to submit your name and email, please email the county economic development coordinator Sharen Lange by Sunday, Jan. 7.

— Contact Paul Welitzkin at pwelitzkin@gaylordheraldtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: MDOT to pursue federal grant funding for Orchard Beach bridge work