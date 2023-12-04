The Michigan Department of Transportation has issued a traffic advisory for I-275 as well as the I-96/M-14 and I-94 interchanges.

Starting Monday, December 4, southbound I-275 from 5 Mile Road to Eureka Road will have only one lane open every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as crews work to remove barrier walls and replace with temporary barrels until pavement markings are added. This lane closure is expected to continue through mid-December and may interfere with airport traffic.

According to MDOT, the barrier work will start at the south end and work back towards 5 Mile Road before wrapping up for the season before the end of the year.

More: Police nationwide take on rogue dirt bikers as carnage continues

Additionally, the following traffic restrictions will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily from Monday, Dec. 4, through Wednesday, Dec. 6, depending on weather conditions:

Northbound I-275 between M-14 and 5 Mile Road will have only one lane open.

The westbound I-94 ramp to northbound I-275 will be closed. MDOT advises to use westbound I-94 to southbound I-275 to eastbound Eureka Road to northbound I-275 as a detour.

The eastbound M-14 ramp to northbound I-275 will be closed. MDOT advises to use southbound I-275 to eastbound Ann Arbor Road to northbound I-275 as a detour.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: MDOT issues traffic advisory for lane closures on I-275, more