MDOT meeting details plans for I-96 interchange project in Brighton

The Michigan Department of Transportation hosted a public meeting Nov. 30 at the Brighton Police Department to discuss the I-96/Grand River Avenue project in Brighton. The project is expected to begin in fall 2024.

BRIGHTON — Michigan Department of Transportation officials met with members of the public Thursday evening to discuss an upcoming project in Brighton.

MDOT hosted a public meeting Nov. 30 at the Brighton Police Department to discuss the I-96/Grand River Avenue project in Brighton. MDOT plans to reconstruct the I-96/Grand River Avenue interchange as a diverging diamond interchange.

The project isn’t expected to begin until late 2024. Construction is expected to take multiple years, with completion set for 2027.

At Thursday’s well-attended meeting, MDOT engineers spoke with members of the public at different stations to explain the project. People could vote on preferred bridge aesthetic options, including designs for the gateway, texture and barrier railing.

An animated video simulated the route of traffic for the diverting diamond interchange.

MDOT spokesperson Aaron Jenkins told The Daily it was important to gather community feedback before undergoing a big project.

“We want to hear what the people have to say,” Jenkins said.

MDOT is continuing to accept comments on the project. There is a form on the MDOT website where people can submit comments.

The department plans to rebuild the I-96 bridges over Grand River Avenue, rebuild roughly 0.7 miles of I-96 approaches to accommodate the bridge replacements, rebuild and reconfigure ramps at the Grand River Avenue interchange and replace the culvert on Ore Creek under I-96. MDOT also plans to construct a non-motorized pathway for pedestrians and bicyclists between Nemco Way and Hilton Road.

The cost of the project is estimated to be $35-40 million.

Improvements to the interchange at Grand River Avenue will require the acquisition of additional right-of-way, primarily on the northwest quadrant of the interchange — according to MDOT.

Construction contract bidding is set for August 2024. The project is scheduled to begin that fall and be completed in 2027.

The project timeline is as follows:

2024: Temporary crossover construction

2025: Rebuild westbound I-96 and construct a new westbound on-ramp

2026: Rebuild eastbound I-96 and Grand River construction

2027: Restoration of temporary crossovers.

The project website is michigan.gov/mdot/projects-studies/i-route-construction/i96-livingston-county.

