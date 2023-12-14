MDOT plans roundabout for busy intersection

Dec. 14—TRAVERSE CITY — Two highways and a local street that meet in Traverse City's northwest corner could get the roundabout treatment.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning a traffic circle where M-72, M-22 and Bay Street meet as part of its planned overhaul from Cherry Bend Road to Division Street, department spokesman James Lake said.

Designs should be complete by early summer 2024, with construction set to start in April 2025.

Adding the roundabout will require buying pieces of land north, south and east of the intersection, Lake said.

"We're in negotiations with those property owners now," he said.

Along with the reworked intersection, plans include repaving from Cherry Bend Road to Division Street, replacing and adding sidewalks, curbs and gutters, and other additions to address drainage issues, according to MDOT.

It's also set to include a non-motorized pathway between Cherry Bend Road and M-72, said Elmwood Township Supervisor Jeff Shaw.

Cost estimates for the project are $19 million, much of which will be covered by a $14.4-million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Lake said. The state highway agency landed the Rural Surface Transportation Grant on Tuesday, which, in turn, should free up state funds for other road projects.

Shaw said he's excited the project will include the non-motorized trail and other pedestrian-friendly additions, like crosswalks to help people get across M-22 safely.

"This is all a big deal to us," he said. "This is something we've been trying to work with MDOT and get sidewalks or some sort of path along M-22 for the last seven years."

In one stretch, pavement along the road shoulder was never intended as a sidewalk, Shaw said. The state highway department installed it in 1984, trying it in one other location in the state before abandoning a concept that was supposed to make it easier for letter carriers to deliver mail.

"If you ever walk on that or ride your bike on that, every time a truck or vehicle goes by, you feel like you're going to die because you're right on the road," he said.

Shaw said he's hopeful the roundabout design will help fix what he called a dangerous and confusing intersection. For one, it's not uncommon to see drivers on Bay Street who don't know when they should turn.

He acknowledged roundabouts aren't always a popular choice — about half the people he's heard from about the idea are for it, with roughly half against. He believes overall support for these traffic circles has increased as more are built in the area. They can provoke a strong reaction, though.

"I think because it's just a foreign thing for us up here," he said. "I'm from here, and I go to other places and there's roundabouts everywhere."

The intersection is in Traverse City limits, so Shaw and Elmwood Township officials weren't as involved with that aspect of the project. But he acknowledged it'll have a big impact on the township.

While some concepts MDOT explored would have either limited Bay Street to one way or eliminated it from the intersection altogether, residents of Traverse City's nearby Slabtown neighborhood told state officials they wanted to keep their access to this major intersection. They said as much at a June 2022 meeting to hear input on designs for the intersection and M-22 corridor.

Lake said another meeting to present those plans is coming, likely in February.