MDOT proposes Mitchell Street Bridge restoration; Petoskey council to hear details

PETOSKEY — Representatives from the Michigan Department of Transportation are set to give a presentation to the Petoskey City Council at their Feb. 5 meeting about a proposed restoration project for the Mitchell Street Bridge on U.S. 31.

According to a press release, the city is working in partnership with MDOT on the project, and they are now seeking public input on a proposed Transportation Alternative Program grant that would fund the work.

Subscribe: Check out our offers and read the local news that matters to you

The Mitchell Street Bridge was built in 1930 and is 93 years old. It is a frequently traveled section of U.S. 31 near the western entrance of downtown Petoskey. Underneath the bridge runs the Bear River, with sections of the Bear River Valley Recreation Area providing a popular spot for fishing, hiking and taking photos.

According to MDOT, they are proposing to make necessary repairs to the bridge in 2025 to restore historic features and extend the life of the structure.

The meeting is set to take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5 at Petoskey City Hall.

— Contact Jillian Fellows at jfellows@petoskeynews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: MDOT to present Mitchell Street Bridge proposal to Petoskey council