MDOT to start I-75 crossover construction in southern Cheboygan County Sept. 5
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1.1 million to build temporary crossovers on I-75 north and south of Trowbridge Road in southern Cheboygan County.
The work is being done in preparation of a 2024 project to replace the decks of both I-75 bridges over Trowbridge Road.
The project will start on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and is estimated to be completed by Oct. 14.
While the work is ongoing, drivers should expect lane closures and traffic shifts.
This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: I-75 crossover construction starts Sept. 5 in southern Cheboygan County