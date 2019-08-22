mDR (SGX:A27) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that mDR Limited (SGX:A27) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for mDR

How Much Debt Does mDR Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 mDR had debt of S$44.6m, up from S$11.0m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of S$9.94m, its net debt is less, at about S$34.6m.

SGX:A27 Historical Debt, August 22nd 2019 More

A Look At mDR's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that mDR had liabilities of S$70.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of S$4.43m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had S$9.94m in cash and S$27.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by S$37.7m.

This deficit isn't so bad because mDR is worth S$130.3m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With net debt to EBITDA of 4.9 mDR has a fairly noticeable amount of debt. On the plus side, its EBIT was 7.4 times its interest expense, and its net debt to EBITDA, was quite high, at 4.9. Importantly, mDR grew its EBIT by 58% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since mDR will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, mDR burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.