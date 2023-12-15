MDTA charges Windsor Mill man in August death of good Samaritan on I-395

A man who police say killed a good Samaritan in a car crash on I-395 in August has been charged with manslaughter after investigators determined he was driving over 100 miles per hour and under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, the Maryland Transportation Authority said Friday.

Robert “Bobby” Horne Jr., 50, of Washington County, was struck by a Mercedes-Benz SUV, while pulled over on the side of the exit ramp on I-395 to southbound I-95 in Baltimore City Aug. 13. The SUV hit another vehicle before striking Horne Jr., who had pulled over to help another driver.

The crash sent Horne Jr. over the barrier into the water below.

After a monthslong investigation, MDTA officials allege 28-year-old Latrell S. Sanders of Windsor Mill, Maryland, is responsible for the death. In addition to manslaughter by vehicle, Sanders has been charged with driving a vehicle on a highway at a speed exceeding the limit as he was going 101 mph in a 55 mph zone. He’s also been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sanders was served with the warrant yesterday morning at the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Anne Arundel, MDTA police said. It is unclear if Sanders has a lawyer. Attempts to reach Sanders were unsuccessful.

This story will be updated.