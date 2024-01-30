MDTA police car struck by bullet on Interstate-95 early Tuesday morning

A Maryland Transportation Authority police car was struck by a gunshot early Tuesday morning.

An officer closed the right lane of I-95 North Exit 53 to protect a work zone with an unmarked Dodge Chargers with emergency lights flashing when the car was struck by a bullet around 2:15 a.m., the transportation authority said in a news release.

The officer was not injured, and investigators believe the shot was fired from a passing vehicle, the transportation authority said.

Anyone with information can contact investigators at 443-608-8313.