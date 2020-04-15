MDU Resources Donates $500,000 to Support Pandemic Response Efforts

BISMARCK, N.D., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) announced today that it is donating $500,000 to a variety of organizations to support coronavirus relief efforts. The donation comes from the MDU Resources Foundation, which is funded by stockholder monies, and is in addition to the $2.2 million the MDU Resources Foundation already has committed to charitable organizations this year.

MDU Resources President and CEO David L. Goodin said the health and safety of MDU Resources' employees, customers and the public is always the company's top priority, and the donations are intended to help communities regain their good health.

"We know it will take some time for our country to recover from this adversity, and we want to do our part to help," Goodin said. "In addition to monetary support from our corporation, our employees are dedicated to ensuring we continue to serve our customers with the electricity, natural gas and energy and transportation infrastructure that are essential for daily life."

In addition to the $500,000 donation, the MDU Resources Foundation is accelerating 2020 grant payments that were previously identified for organizations such as food banks, shelters and elderly support.

"Our employees are proud of the essential services they provide and of our company's support of our communities and the people who live in them," Goodin said.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, see the company's website at www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

Financial Contact: Jason Vollmer, vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, 701-530-1755

